UPDATED: John Lasseter, the architect of Pixar and Disney’s juggernaut animation operations, is taking a leave of absence from his post effective immediately. He holds the title Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, and Principal Creative Advisor for Walt Disney Imagineering.

In a memo to staffers this morning obtained by Deadline, Lasseter wrote that he was taking a six-month sabbatical after admitting to “missteps,” and apologizing “to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form.” (Read the full memo below.)

The news comes amid a wave of allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood, which began with exposes of Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times and New Yorker early last month and has spread far and wide.

“We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate John’s candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical.”

The Hawaiian-shirt wearing Lasseter is a larger than life figure on the Disney lot, as the acknowledged creative force behind Pixar and as the visionary who helped revitalize the once-struggling Walt Disney Animation Studios. Many view him as a successor to Walt Disney himself — someone with a childlike sensibility and a passion for animation and the theme parks.

Lasseter has creative oversight of all films and associated projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and Disneytoon Studios along with the Imagineering group. After directing the Pixar-launching Toy Story in 1995 which earned a Special Achievement Oscar, he has executive produced all Pixar features since 2001’s Monsters, Inc. The studio has won eight Oscars and its films have earned more than $10 billion in global box office.

But Lasseter’s name also has been mentioned in the context of inappropriate or uninvited behavior.

One woman who worked with Lasseter described him as a very tactile person who expresses himself in weird, uncomfortable ways. Many published profiles of the bearish animator note that he’s known for his hugs — though he’s known for embracing women for awkwardly long periods of time.

“He was like a creepy, geeky uncle who was inappropriate,” said the woman, who requested anonymity.

Female executives at the Emeryville studio also practice a defensive maneuver that’s known as the “head turn.” When Lasseter reaches in for an uninvited kiss, you turn your head so he plants a kiss on your cheek, instead.

Lasseter, who founded Pixar with Ed Catmull, also directed A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2, Cars and Cars 2.

Today’s news comes as Pixar’s latest tentpole, Coco, readies to hit theaters tomorrow for the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Here’s the full memo: