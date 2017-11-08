Before appearing on Stephen Colbert’s CBS late-night show on Monday as he kicks off his book tour, former Veep Joe Biden will swamp NBC News’ morning schedule, appearing in all four hours of its Today franchise.

At 7 AM, Biden will sit down with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie for a live interview. At 8 AM he will take questions from folks outside on the plaza.

At 9 AM Biden will be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for a live interview with Megyn Kelly. At 10 AM Biden will sit down with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

Even before Monday’s Biden-a-thon, NBC news is going all-in for Biden. Today.com will feature video of people who say they have been impacted by Biden’s story, as well as excerpts of the book read by the former Veep. Biden’s so-called American Promise Tour starts Monday in New York, promoting his new book, “Promise Me, Dad,” a memoir about the last year of son Beau’s life.