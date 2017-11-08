Joe Biden will be Stephen Colbert’s guest on Late Show this coming Monday, November 13.

Elton John will guest on the show that night too, and will perform. His new greatest hits album Diamonds is set to be released on November 10.

It’s John’s first time visiting the show, and Biden’s third.

The former vice president will be traveling the country on what he’s calling his American Promise Tour, promoting his new book, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. It chronicles the year following his son Beau’s brain tumor diagnosis.

The 19-city book tour seems a little aspiring-presidential-candidate-ish around the edges; Biden’s publisher has described it as a “series of conversations” about politics and Biden’s family’s tragedy. Anyway, it kicks off same night in New York at Lincoln Center, when Biden will be joined onstage by Colbert.

Biden last visited Late Show last December, marking his first talk show appearance since the presidential election. During that appearance he told Colbert he did not regret his decision to stand down in the 2016 race, though he believed he was best prepared to lead the country at this time.

“What I regret was the circumstance that led me not to be able to run,” Biden said, in reference to his son death at 46 in May 2015. Here’s video from that visit: