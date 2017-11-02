The German term “doppelgänger” is a perfect description of the core of the JK Simmons led Counterpart and now viewers will get to learn exactly why in just over two months.

Starz announced today that the Berlin set thriller with the Oscar winner and Olivia Williams will premiere on January 21, 2018. Also today, the premium cabler unveiled the first official trailer for the Justin Marks created spy series. As you can see above, there is a lot of mystery, style, discovery and double trouble in Counterpart, so to speak.

Ordered straight-to-series for two 10-episode seasons, the MRC, Anonymous Content and Gilbert Films produced Counterpart’s opener is helmed by The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum. Set amidst a world or worlds of exchanges, melded identities and bureaucracy, the series also stars The Theory of Everything’s Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Homeland’s Nazanin Boniadi Sara Serraiocco and Ulrich Thomsen.

Showrunner Marks, Tyldum, Gary Gilbert with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros with Anonymous Content all serves as executive producers on the show. Whiplash actor Simmons also serves as a producer on Counterpart.

An EP on Season 1 of the series, DaVinci’s Demons vet Amy Berg departed Counterpart back in March, soon after filming on the first season concluded.