Late night programs jumped into news of President Donald Trump’s response to Matt Lauer’s firing with both feet on Wednesday night. “Another crazy day in the U.S. with more famous and powerful men accused of inappropriate behavior,” ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of his broadcast.

Kimmel read from Trump’s tweet about Lauer: “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Noted Kimmel, “If anyone knows about inappropriate behavior in the workplace at NBC, it’s Donald J. Trump.

“Is he aware that he’s him?” Kimmel wondered of the former Apprentice franchise and Access Hollywood bus tape star.

“I don’t think he is. I think he sees Donald Trump on TV and goes, ‘I like that guy!'”

The ABC late-night host also noted Garrison Keillor, the guy from “A Prairie Home Companion,” was fired same day from Minnesota Public Radio, likening it to “having your library card revoked.”

“So, quite a day. Garrison Keillor, Matt Lauer, and I’m hearing – and don’t quote me on this, this is inside information – but there’s talk that Young Sheldon might be next.”