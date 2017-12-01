Jimmy Kimmel sent comedian Tony Barbieri to Alabama this week to skewer Roy Moore at one of the GOP Senate candidate’s campaign rallies; they’re held in churches, and part of “services.”

Moore was not amused by the disruption and took to Twitter to demand that if Kimmel wants to “mock our Christian values” he should “come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”

“Great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” Kimmel tweeted back at Moore, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual impropriety and assault.

Moore fired back, retweeting a remark from Fox News radio host Todd Starnes. Starnes, borrowing a Donald Trump gag, snarked:

“Little @ jimmykimmel sent one of his goons to Alabama to disrupt a church service where Roy Moore was speaking. I doubt Kimmel would ever disrupt a service at a mosque…”

Moore then reiterated his invitation to Kimmel, tweeting, “Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites’ bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we’ll save you a seat on the front pew.”

Kimmel accepted graciously, with one caveat, and one request:

“OK Roy, but I’m leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest.”

Here is their exchange:

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

So Little @jimmykimmel sent one of his goons to Alabama to disrupt a church service where Roy Moore was speaking. I doubt Kimmel would ever disrupt a service at a mosque… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 30, 2017

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. https://t.co/z7n6uaeyCj — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017