NBC sent out word Friday afternoon that taping of Tonight Show would be scrubbed, due to a private Fallon family matter. A repeat September episode, featuring Madonna, will sub for the planned original episode.

An informed source said Jimmy Fallon’s mother had been hospitalized.

No production changes for next week have been planned at this time.

ABC’s late night host Jimmy Kimmel also took unexpected time off this week. Jimmy Kimmel Live had announced on Monday it would feature celebrity hosts, including Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, and Shaq. Making the announcement, JKL explained in an email his son Billy’s scheduled second heart surgery had to be postponed this week due to a common cold.