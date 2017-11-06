NBC has announced repeat episodes of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to air this week. The series had been scheduled to air original episodes this week but those plans changed with news that Fallon’s mother Gloria Fallon died on Saturday following a brief illness.

Here’s the list:

Monday: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Cast of Riverdale, and musical guest Miley Cyrus. OAD 10/3/17

Tuesday: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Lin-Manuel Miranda and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. OAD 10/24/17

Wednesday: Guests include Jessica Alba, JB Smoove and Kevin Delaney. OAD 10/25/17

Thursday: Guests include Gal Gadot, Desus & Mero and musical guest Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. OAD 10/5/17

Friday: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Miley Cyrus and musical guest Billy Joel and Miley. OAD 10/6/17