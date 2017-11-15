Jon Stewart has been making the rounds to promote the various prizes late-night shows are offering in support of his Night of Too Many Stars fundraiser this Saturday on HBO.

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Stewart and Jimmy Fallon demonstrated why viewers should bid on the chance to swap pants with Fallon for a day. Sweetening the offer considerably, Fallon announced the winning bidder also will win two tickets to Super Bowl LII, and the chance to attend The Tonight Show‘s live broadcast from Minneapolis after the game.

This year, for Stewart’s annual fundraiser in support of autism programs, Conan O’Brien has offered a chance to co-co-host TBS’ Conan for a night. Jimmy Kimmel has offered the chance to have an awkward dinner with him and Matt Damon, while Stephen Colbert is offering the chance to sit under his desk with Stewart during a Late Show broadcast, etc.