Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos just sent a note out to his staff stating that the studio has put together an interim team of executives to step into the duties left vacant by the departure of worldwide president of marketing and distribution Megan Colligan. They will be Rebecca Mall, Peter Giannascoli and Kyle Davies.

Colligan exited today and is claiming gender bias and discrimination on her way out in what was anything but an amicable departure.

Here’s is Gianopulos’ memo:

As you all may have heard by now, Megan Colligan has decided to leave Paramount Pictures, effective immediately. We were hoping to notify all of you before the press wrote any stories, but in this day and age, that often proves impossible. I apologize we could not get to you first. We are lucky to have an incredibly experienced and talented team here, all of whom I am confident will be able to step in and market and distribute our movies in a smart, strategic, and coordinated manner. With Megan’s departure, we will assess the best direction for our marketing and distribution activities in the futurre. In the interim, Rebecca Mall, Peter Giannascoli and Kyle Davies will oversee day-to-day domestic marketing and distribution, while Mary Daily and Mark Viane will supervise international activities, all reporting to me. We are a great company with exceptional people, and I am more bullish than ever about our future. Best, Jim

Mall is co-president of domestic marketing at Paramount Pictures, overseeing digital, media, brand strategy and public relations and joined the studio in August 2016 reporting to Colligan. Prior to that, she was at Google/YouTube working on digital partnerships with film studios and TV networks. Giannascoli was named co-president of domestic marketing at the studio running the department jointly with Mall. He has been with the studio for about a year and leads the creative marketing and advertising efforts across all platforms.

Davies is an old pro and joined Paramount in 2016, coming over from Relativity Media as that company teetered on Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He is a well-known executive with about 30 years of experience under his belt both in exhibition and distribution. In fact, he began his career in exhibition, working for the Redstone family’s National Amusements and General Cinema.