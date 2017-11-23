Anastasia Taneie, a woman who worked as an extra on Entourage, has made fresh allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Emmy winner Jeremy Piven. Taneie told BuzzFeed News that in 2009, Piven forcibly pushed her up against a wall in a dark hallway, grabbing her breasts and genitals, during a break from filming on the HBO series.

Taneie joins other women who have accused Piven of sexual harassment or assault dating back to 1995. He has denied the allegations.

In her account to BuzzFeed, Taneie alleges that she followed Piven down a hall after he told her he and his manager wanted to discuss something. But she alleges that when they were alone, Piven grabbed her and pushed her against a wall, groping at her chest and genitals. Per Taneie, the actor stopped when an assistant director walked by and was told by Piven to remove her from set because she had come onto him,.

Taneie told BuzzFeed that she never lodged a complaint with anyone from Entourage, but said she told family and friends about the alleged incident.

Piven has denied all allegations that have been made against him. According to BuzzFeed, he provided the following statement via his lawyers: “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Piven’s reps also gave the website results of a polygraph test they said he took and passed on November 13 and in which he said he had never grabbed a woman’s genitals without her consent or used force to take sexual advantage of a woman.

Other women to have made allegations against the Wisdom Of The Crowd star in recent weeks include reality TV personality/actress Ariane Bellamar; Longmire’s Cassidy Freeman; and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby.