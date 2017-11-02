A day after Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault by an Entourage actress, the Wisdom of the Crowd star is today facing new accusations from Longmire’s Cassidy Freeman.

“Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power,” wrote Freeman on social media on Wednesday of Piven, claiming an unwanted interaction of a sexual nature with the actor in the past. Freeman also defended the allegations by reality TV personality/actress Ariane Bellamar.

Piven has vehemently denied Bellamar’s claims.

Wisdom broadcaster CBS said Tuesday that they are “looking into the matter.” HBO declared on October 31 that “today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven.” Since 2012, Freeman has played Cady Longmire on the A&E originating Western crime drama that is now on Netflix.

“Do you feel powerful?” Freeman added today online of the actor. “With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

In her Instagram posting today (see in full below) Freedman doe not provide additional information on exactly when the interaction with Piven that she is alleging occurred. Also, when reached by Deadline, the actress’ representatives had no comment on the matter. Reps for Jeremy Piven could not be reached for comment. CBS was not available for comment on this latest accusation against Piven.

Along with her longtime Longmire role, Freeman portrayed Tess Mercer on Smallville from 2008- 2011. While seemingly not involved with any projects featuring Piven, Freeman has also appeared on NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and various members of the CSI franchise over the years.

Here is Freeman’s full posting of today, which was featured alongside a screenshot of Deadline’s article of yesterday on Piven denial of Bellamar’s accusation :

You will deny this because, sadly, she’s deniable. The backlash this woman received was horrendous. And whether or not her accusations are true, the TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again

