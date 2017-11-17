Netflix has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Jenji Kohan, who is behind two hit series for the Internet network, Orange Is the New Black and GLOW.

Weeds creator Kohan is the latest A-list showrunner to make Netflix her creative home, joining Shonda Rhimes. Under the pact, she will produce new original series and other projects.

Kohan created and executive produces Orange is The New Black, which helped put Netflix on the original series map and continues to be one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows. She also executive produces Netflix’s ’80s-inspired female comedy series GLOW, which was a breakout when it debuted this year and has been renewed for a second season.

“Bold, outspoken and totally fearless, Jenji has constantly raised the bar for storytelling at Netflix,” said Cindy Holland, VP Original Content at Netflix. “She possesses a rare and special talent to say what’s unspoken, choose the unexpected over the safe and drive the cultural conversation – and audiences love her for it. She has been with us from the beginning and we could not be more thrilled to continue working together over the coming years.”

Said Kohan, who previously was under a deal at OITNB producer Lionsgate TV, “Current climate aside, it’s great to be in bed with Netflix.”

Kohan is repped by CAA and attorney Robert Getman.