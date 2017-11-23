A third accuser, and the first non-transgender individual, is alleging that Jeffrey Tambor sexually harassed her back in 2001, saying that he forcibly kissed her. Like before, the Transparent star is apologizing for any upset and denying the claims.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Tambor responded to Tamara Delbridge’s allegation by saying: “I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her.”

Delbridge says that Tambor forcibly kissed her on the set of the film Never Again, according to an interview with Refinery 29. At the time, Delbridge was trying to break into the industry as a makeup assistant.

She said that during filming, the two did not interact. However, on the last day, she said to him, “It was very nice to work with you.” Delbridge then said, “he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips.

“I was just shocked,” she continued. “I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.”

Earlier this week, Deadline broke the news that Tambor would be exiting his role on Transparent, after transgender actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette came forward with allegations against him. He since has apologized, saying that he was “deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive.” He added: “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever.”

Less than a day after those claims by Lysette, Transparent writer and producer Our Lady J became the first and only member of the series to back both accusers publicly. Thanking Lysette for her “leadership,” the transgender scribe added, “We cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man.”

Transparent‘s fourth season launched on Amazon on September 22. While not formally announced, a fifth season of the Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker and Judith Light co-starring show is expected next year.