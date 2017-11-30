CNN president Jeff Zucker expressed dismay and sadness today over allegations of sexual misconduct involving Today host Matt Lauer. The longtime executive producer of NBC’s morning news program called reports over the past 24 hours “incredibly disturbing,” though he said there was “not even a whisper” of any misbehavior in the years when he worked alongside Lauer.

“I’ve known Matt for 25 years and didn’t know this Matt,” Zucker said today, in an interview during Business Insider’s Ignition conference.

NBC News fired its popular morning show host Wednesday after a female colleague made a detailed complaint accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The New York Times reported two more women had lodged complaints against Lauer after he was fired.

“What’s chronicled in Variety and The New York Times is deviant and predatory behavior,” Zucker said. “It’s just incredibly, incredibly heart-breaking.”

Lauer issued a statement Thursday, expressing sorrow and regret for his actions.

“To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry,” Lauer said. “As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”