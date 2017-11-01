Republican Sen. Jeff Flake punched back at Donald Trump over the president’s morning tweet-attack pointing the finger at New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for Tuesday’s terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

The bipartisan boost of Schumer comes a week after Flake threw in the towel on a re-election bid, blasting Trump’s “disregard for truth and decency.” On the Senate floor, Flake said he cannot be “complicit or silent” in the face of Trump’s “reckless provocations.”

Flake kept his word Wednesday morning, blasting back at Trump’s tweet that the truck-driving terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program” which Trump called “a Chuck Schumer beauty,” adding, “I want merit based.”

Media outlets have not yet confirmed the Uzbek national, who came to the U.S. in 2010 and who drove the truck that killed eight people and injured about a dozen more, entered the country under the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

The Washington Post reports President George H.W. Bush signed the program into law in 1990 and that it was part of an immigration bill then-Rep. Schumer had introduced.

Flake, on Twitter, pushed back at Trump’s attack, noting he worked with Schumer to pass immigration reform in ’13:

Actually, the Gang of 8, including @SenSchumer, did away with the Diversity Visa Program as part of broader reforms. I know, I was there https://t.co/QQFJzPyRzC — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 1, 2017