TBS has set a Season 3 premiere date for its hit comedy The Detour. The series, created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, will return on Tuesday, January 23 at 10:30 PM ET/PT on TBS.

Jones stars in the praised comedy that centers on a family of four led by Nate (Jones) and his wife, Robin (Natalie Zea). Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda also star.

Season 3 finds the Parkers on the lam in Alaska. After months of running, the family finally finds a community of misfits and decides to settle down and start rebuilding their lives. But they’re not out of the woods, as the law isn’t far behind. While Nate and Robin learn to take on new roles in the family, Delilah starts to become a young woman. And Jareb…well he’s still Jareb. Well intentioned, bad parenting at its best in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

The series has been a ratings success for TBS. In its first season, The Detour drew an audience of 4.4 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms and ranked as one of cable’s Top 3 new comedies of 2016 with adults 18-49, drawing 1.2 million in the demo. It continued in Season 2, with ratings up a bit from Season 1. The second season ranked as cable’s #1 scripted comedy among total viewers for the year-to-date and #2 among adults 18-49.

As part of The New York Comedy Festival, Jones will be hosting a special sneak preview screening of the first episode of Season 3 on Friday, November 10th at 5 PM.

Check out the new teaser above.