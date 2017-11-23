The Piano and Top Of The Lake filmmaker Jane Campion has said the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood has made it a “fairytale” time to be a woman in the entertainment business.

Speaking at the Screen Production and Development Association Conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Campion said, “Women are being believed and the men fired. This is breathtaking. I have never seen anything like this solidarity and call to action in my life.”

“The more we speak out, the less it will happen.”

New Zealand publication Newshub reported that Campion also addressed the fact that she fell out with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein during the filming of Campion’s Kate Winslet and Harvey Keitel-fronted movie Holy Smoke, which was distributed by Weinstein’s Disney-owned firm Miramax. She said she did not know the extent of his behavior.

Campion added that as films became more male-dominated in the late 1980s, it had an impact on women in the business. “They didn’t make money like the men, they were irrelevant,” she said. “Women were cast as hot girlfriends, sluts, loving wives and occasionally MILFs.”

She warned that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President was the “pinnacle of the capitalist macho movement,” but also the “downfall.” Trump’s “gross display of macho domination and power is also a lightning rod of revulsion. Never has the macho man been so exposed, so idiotic or so dangerous.”