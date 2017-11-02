The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Fulwell 73 is making a sports documentary for Netflix about UK soccer club Sunderland FC.

The production company, run by Ben and Gabe Turner, Ben Winston and Leo Pearlman and co-owned by Corden, is making a fly-on-the-wall style doc for the streaming service.

It is a passion project for the producers, who are big fans of the Championship soccer club and earlier this summer attempted to buy the team.

The foursome grew up in Sunderland and spent weekends watching the team during their youth and have been attempting to make a documentary about the team for over ten years.

The documentary is currently in production and comes as the team recently sacked its manager after only 18 matches.

It is the first significant UK soccer doc for one of the SVoD services – Netflix and Amazon have recently been attempting to gain access to one of the English Premier Leagues biggest clubs.

Fulwell 73 has produced a number of sports documentaries including Class Of ’92 about Manchester United, Mo Farah: Race Of His Life and Usain Bolt doc I Am Bolt.

It is currently producing 10-week series Training Days, which looks at the biggest soccer stars off the field, for YouTube.

Netflix and Fulwell 73 declined to comment.