James Cameron’s Titanic makes its 20th birthday with a re-release in select AMC Theatres in both 2D and 3D. The hugely popular disaster movie will play exclusive one-week runs in 87 Dolby Cinema at AMC venues beginning Dec. 1.

The announcement was made by Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres today. Twenty of the 87 venues will support showing the Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Oscar-winning film from Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox in 3D.

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned,” said director Cameron. “It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S. This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has never looked better.”

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 5:30am PST through Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and online.

Paramount Pictures posted a new trailer for the rerelease. Take a look above.