EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum and Marvel’s Inhumans star Iwan Rheon has joined the cast of Berlin I Love You. The anthology feature is the latest in the Cities of Love series launched by Emmanuel Benbihy in 2006 with the release of Paris, Je T’Aime, followed by New York, I Love You (2008) and Rio, I Love You (2014).

Rheon joins an ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner, Jack Huston, Patrick Dempsey and Renée Zellweger.

As with the previous films, Berlin, I Love You will feature short stories of romance, this time set in the German capital. Written by Neil La Bute and David Vernon, the segments are being directed by Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron.

Rheon will play “Greg” in the episode titled Embassy and directed by Gansel.

The actor, who played Ramsay Bolton on Game Of Thrones from 2013-2016, plays Maximus in Marvel’s Inhumans. He’s currently shooting a lead role in war film Hurricane: Squadron 33, directed by David Blair. Other credits include Sky Atlantic’s Riviera and ITV/PBS sitcom Vicious. He previously won an Olivier Award for Spring Awakening in London. He’s repped by Curtis Brown in the UK and UTA and Principal Entertainment LA in the U.S.

Berlin, I Love You producers are Claus Clausen, Edda Reiser, Josef Steinberger, Alice De Sousa, and Skady Lis. Benbihy is executive producing, while Highland Film Group and Disrupting Influence’s Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and Jason Piette are handling international sales.