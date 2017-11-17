EXCLUSIVE: ITN Distribution has secured North American distribution rights to the action thriller Showdown In Manila, the directorial debut film from Iron Chef host Mark Dacascos. The company has pinned January 19 for a theatrical bow with a digital release to follow on January 23.

Starring Alexander Nevsky (Black Rose) and Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), the pic follows private detectives Nick and Charlie who are investigating a murder that leads them to the jungle camp of an international terrorist called The Wrath. The two assembly a team of daredevils to walk straight into the Wrath’s lair and fight an army of his goons.

Tia Carrere and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa co-star. Craig Hamann wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Nevsky via his Hollywood Storm label and is exec produced by Andrzej Bartkowiak and Alexander Izotov.

ITN’s Stuart Alson negotiated the deal along with Nevsky on behalf of the filmmakers.