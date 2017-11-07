Philippe Van Leeuw, director of the acclaimed film Insyriated, has signed on with LINK Entertainment for representation. The French-Belgian produced drama, which is set in Syria, was awarded the Europa Cinemas Berlinale label after being named the Best European Film in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section. The pic also screened at TIFF. Leeuw is currently writing his next thriller, set on the US/Mexico border present day, that deals with the issues of racism and xenophobia.

ICM has brought on veteran lectures agent Lindsay Samakow as a senior agent, where she will work under the agency’s newly acquired Royce Carlton banner headed by Jonathan Perelman and Carlton Sedgeley, who will oversee the combined lectures unit. Samakow spent six years at Arlington-based Keppler Speakers, which she became the youngest ever Vice President in the company’s history. While there, she recruited speakers, such as Laverne Cox, CNN Hero Derreck Kayongo, and Breaking Bad’s RJ Mitte. Also, she was instrumental in developing and growing the college and university division of the company.