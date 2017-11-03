Jordan Gelber (Elementary) and James Lastovic (Days Of Our Lives) are set for recurring roles on Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy series Insatiable.

Created/executive produced by Lauren Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Debby Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager, as his client.

Gelber will play Hank Thompson, Nonnie’s Dad (Kimmy Shields), a local cop who doesn’t see much action in this small town. He’s eager for excitement from his beat (even though he might not be equipped to handle it). Lasovic will portray Christian who is raised by a mother in the Junior League and a preacher father. Christian naturally rebelled against his wholesome family making him an outcast and kind of popular.

Cast also includes Sarah Colonna, Alyssa Milano, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost and Chris Gorham.

Gelber’s credits include recurring roles on Elementary, Mr. Robot and Law & Order: SVU. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Lasovic was last seen in a two-year contract role on Days Of Our Lives. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Fran Blain Management.

Insatiable is produced by CBS Television Studios, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Storied Media Group. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim, Lauren Gussis and Andrea Shay executive produce.