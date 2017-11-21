Ink Master: Angels is returning for a second season. Paramount Network has ordered 10 hour-long episodes of the tattoo-competition series for premiere in 2018.

The series from Truly Original features three of the top female competitors from Season 8 of flagship series Ink Master – Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty and Nikki Simpson – who travel the country and go up against some of America’s most talented tattoo artists. Competitors will face a variety of tattoo-based challenges to see who has what it takes to beat the “Angels.”

“I am thrilled that the Angels are hitting the road again; Ryan, Kelly, and Nikki are a fierce combo and I look forward to another round of them going head to head against America’s best tattoo artists,” said Chachi Senior, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming & Development, Spike/Paramount Network.

“The popularity of the Ink Master franchise has grown alongside our culture’s fascination with and respect for the art of tattooing,” added Executive Producer and Truly Original co-CEO Glenda Hersh. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Chachi and the team at Paramount Network to celebrate so many talented and diverse artists.”

Ink Master and Ink Master: Angels are produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original (Swamp People, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vanity Fair Confidential) with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.