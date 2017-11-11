CBS swept Friday in viewers and in the demo, with Hawaii Five-O (1.1, 9.10M) and MacGyver (0.9, 7.30M) delivering season high crowds and growth in the demo. Hawaii Five-O topped primetime in the 25-54 age bracket.

CBS’s Blue Bloods (1.0, 9.79M was the night’s most watched program, also growing in the demo.

ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans (0.5, 1.95M) wrapped its eight-episode run on par-ish with week-ago numbers. In total viewers it was down a hair versus prior week’s 1.96M but its demo was better than October 4’s 0.4.

In fairness, it maintained 100% of its lead-in from Once Upon a Time (0.5, 2.41M) among 18-49 year olds, though just 81% in total viewers.

One apparent consequence of Inhumans low numbers: ABC’s 10 PM 20/20 is delivering among the show’s lowest ratings ever. Versus year-ago night, 20/20 was down 64% in the demo (0.4 vs. 1.1) and 58% in total viewers (2.187 million vs. 5.207 million). NBC’s 9-11 PM Dateline (0.9, 511M), meanwhile, more than doubled 20/20 in demo and overall crowd.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 8 PM Blindspot (0.7, 3.35M) has maintained its rating through Weeks 1, 2 and 3 (0.7 each week).

Fox served up Hell’s Kitchen (0.8, 3.13M) and The Exorcist (0.4, 1.31M); while CW stuck with My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2, 707) and Jane the Virgin (0.3, 712K).

For the night, CBS was first in both metrics (1.0, 8.73M), followed by NBC (0.8, 4.53M), Fox (0.6, 2.22M), ABC (0.5, 2.18M) and CW (0.3, 709K).