Here’s a baby who’s something special: The new teaser for Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2 lets us know just what superpower (or at least one of them) belongs to little Jack-Jack.

In the clip, Jack-Jack uses his baby blues to laser-etch the movie’s logo. The green beamed stare thrills dad Bob (voiced by Craig T. Nelson).

Incredibles 2, directed by Brad Bird and produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle, follows the family of superheroes from the original 2004 film (which grossed more than $633 million worldwide), but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, with Bob at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. As the loglines note, it’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers.

Samuel L. Jackson voices Frozone, the villain who hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot.

Disney Pixar releases Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018.

Take a look at the teaser above, and here is the film’s just-released poster.