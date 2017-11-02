Magnolia Pictures has already set a December 27 theatrical release for Fatih Akin’s thriller In the Fade, which earned star Diane Kruger the Best Actress trophy at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It is Germany’s entry into the Oscar Foreign Language race.

The Germany-born Kruger, in her first German-language role, plays Katja, whose life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. The police arrest two suspects, a young neo-Nazi couple, but Katja wants justice. Hark Bohm and Akin wrote the script.

Akin previously repped Germany in the Oscar race with 2007’s The Edge Of Heaven, which did not make the shortlist. Judging by the trailer that has landed today, he’s got another serious contender behind Kruger, who runs the gamut from griever to avenger.

Check out the trailer above.