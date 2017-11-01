A look at ground-level resistance in Syria and a portrait of the L.A. riots 25 years later are among the nominees for Best Feature at the 33rd IDA Documentary Awards.

David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images

Matthew Heineman’s City of Ghosts and T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay’s LA 92 will go up against Dina, Antonio Santini & Dan Sickles’ “real-life romantic comedy”; Faces Places, Agnès Varda & JR’s journey through rural France; and Strong Island, Yance Ford’s memoir about his brother’s violent death.

The IDA Award winner went on to win the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in three of the past five years: including O.J.: Made in America (2016), Citizenfour (2014) and Searching for Sugar Man (2012).

The nominees for Best Short and Winners of the Creative Recognition Awards also were announced today (see the list below). The hardware will be doled out at the IDA Documentary Awards on December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

“The diverse array of films nominated this year underscore the vibrancy and elasticity of documentary form,” IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurry said. “These films address the most urgent contemporary global matters — and the most intimate emotional territory. All of them demonstrate the courage and ingenuity of nonfiction media makers.”

Here is the full list of nominees and the winners of the Creative Recognition Awards and other achievement honors:

Best Feature

City of Ghosts

Director/Producer: Matthew Heineman

Amazon Studios

Dina

Directors/Producers: Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles

The Orchard

Faces Places

Directors: Agnès Varda and JR

Cohen Media Group

LA 92

Directors: Dan Lindsay & TJ Martin

Producers: Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Tim Pastore, Matt Renner and Sarah Gibson

National Geographic

Strong Island

Director/Producer: Yance Ford

Producer Joslyn Barnes

Netflix

Best Short

Edith+Eddie

Director: Laura Checkoway

Producer: Thomas Lee Wright

Kartemquin Films

The Fight

Directors/Producers: Violeta Ayala and Dan Fallshaw

The Guardian

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Director/Producer: Frank Stiefel

Long Shot

Director: Jacob LaMendola

Producers: Jacob LaMendola, Mary Beth Minthorn, Milos S. Silber and Todd Wiseman Jr.\

Netflix

Mr. Connolly Has ALS

Director/Producer: Dan Habib

Impact Media Partners

The Rabbit Hunt

Director: Patrick Bresnan

Producer: Ivete Lucas

Topic Studios

Creative Recognition Award Winners

Best Cinematography

Machines

Cinematography by: Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva

Kino Lorber

Best Editing

Dawson City: Frozen Time

Edited by: Bill Morrison

Kino Lorber

Best Music

Brimstone and Glory

Original Score by: Dan Romer and Benh Zeitlin\

Oscilloscope Laboratories

Best Writing

Donkeyote

Written by: Chico Pereira, Manuel Pereira and Gabriel Molera

Scottish Documentary Institute

Career Achievement Award

Lourdes Portillo

Amicus Award

Abigail Disney

Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award

Yance Ford

Courage Under Fire Award (recognizing filmmakers and their subjects)

City of Ghosts

Cries from Syria

Hell on Earth

Last Men in Aleppo.