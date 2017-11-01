Things get messy in Neon’s newly released trailer for the Craig Gillespie-directed Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as the disgraced Olympic figure skater. “America, they want someone to love but they want someone to hate,” Robbie’s Harding character says in the NSFW video.

Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, though that achievement has been overshadowed by her association with the infamous, ill-conceived attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

The trailer also features Allison Janney as Harding’s unaffectionate, foul-mouthed mother LaVona Golden. “I made you a champion knowing you’d hate me for it. That’s the sacrifice a mother makes,” Janney’s character asserts.

Sebastian Stan, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, and Mckenna Grace co-star. The film premiered at TIFF and will open in NY and LA December 8.

Steven Rogers wrote the screenplay and also produced with Robbie, Bryan Unkeless, and Tom Ackerley. Exec producers are Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi, Vince Holden, Toby Hill, Gillespie, Zanne Devine, and Rosanne Korenberg.

Check out the trailer above.