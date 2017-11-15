EXCLUSIVE: The Amadeus Oscar winning actor will play the villain Grimmel in DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon 3, which is set to conclude the story arc established by the first two movies about young viking Hiccup and Night Fury dragon Toothless.

Universal is releasing the third title on March 1, 2019 and F. Murray Abraham joins Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Kit Harrington, Cate Blanchett in the Dean DeBlois directed and written animated feature. Bonnie Arnold and Brad Lewis are producing.

We hear Abraham’s voice test cinched the casting: Animators put his voice from his other titles against his animated persona, and it was a perfect fit. Abraham won’t be donning a Scottish accent, rather a deep-baritone voice in the classic villain sense.