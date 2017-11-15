EXCLUSIVE: The Amadeus Oscar winning actor will play the villain Grimmel in DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon 3, which is set to conclude the story arc established by the first two movies about young viking Hiccup and Night Fury dragon Toothless.
Universal is releasing the third title on March 1, 2019 and F. Murray Abraham joins Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Kit Harrington, Cate Blanchett in the Dean DeBlois directed and written animated feature. Bonnie Arnold and Brad Lewis are producing.
We hear Abraham’s voice test cinched the casting: Animators put his voice from his other titles against his animated persona, and it was a perfect fit. Abraham won’t be donning a Scottish accent, rather a deep-baritone voice in the classic villain sense.
“We are thrilled that F. Murray Abraham has joined our How To Train Your Dragon 3 cast as the villainous Grimmel. This character brings a captivating new story line to the culmination of our trilogy. There is a gentlemanly calm to this sinister role, one that dovetails beautifully with this iconic actor’s immense range and talents,” said Chris deFaria, Head of DreamWorks Animation.
Abraham’s credits also include Scarface, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Wes Anderson’s upcoming animated feature Isle of Dogs next spring. The actor is repped by Innovative Artists, Parseghian Planco and Management Lautenbacher.
Through two titles, DWA’s How to Train Your Dragon series has amassed $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. The franchise counts three Oscar nominations — two for best animated feature and John Powell’s original score on the first 2010 film.