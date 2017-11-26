It was announced today that the sixth and final season for Netflix’s House of Cards is looking to resume production after Dec. 8. The announcement comes in the wake of the sexual misconduct investigation facing Kevin Spacey.

In a letter to the HoC team obtained by Deadline, Media Rights Capital SVP of television business and legal affairs, Pauline Micelli expressed appreciation for their patience, indicating that the crew will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8, leading us to believe that production will start after.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” said Micelli in the letter. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

The Spacey scandal started when Star Trek: Discovery Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago. He has since been accused by filmmaker and actor Tony Montana as well as Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos. UK police are currently investigating new allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted a man in London in 2005.

Read the letter in its entirety below.