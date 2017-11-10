Hotelier Andre Balazs, the mogul known for hosting the entertainment industry at the Chateau Marmont, the Standard, and the Mercer in New York, has been accused of sexual groping on actress Amanda Anka, wife of actor Jason Bateman.

The alleged incident happened in 2014, when the married actors attended a dinner party in London at the Chiltern Firehouse after the premiere of Horrible Bosses 2, which starred Bateman. The Chiltern is a luxury hotel and restaurant owned by Balazs.

During a tour of the converted firehouse, which dates to 1869, Balazs led the group to an upstairs room that had a grand view of London, but was accessible only via a firehouse ladder. Anka hesitated, but Balazs insisted she climb the ladder. He allegedly slipped a hand under her skirt and grabbed her crotch as she ascended.

When Anka told he husband, he reportedly confronted Balazs and spit gum in his face. They then left the hotel.

Last week, the couple confirmed the incident to the New York Times in a statement released by their publicist. “On behalf of Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, we can confirm that the account of André Balazs’s outrageous and vile behavior on that night in London is factual,” the statement said. “His actions were dealt with at the time.”