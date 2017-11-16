Monsters on vacation? Here’s what it looks like. In this first-look teaser for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Drac (Adam Sandler) and his pack of ghouls go cruising in style.

Sony Pictures Animation dropped the teaser trailer today, along with new photos and the poster (see above and below).

Sony Pictures

The film stars Sandler as the top vampire sailing on a luxury liner with his family and friends. Also voicing are Andy Samberg (Johnny), Selena Gomez (Mavis), Kevin James (Frank), David Spade (Griffin), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Molly Shannon (Wanda), Fran Drescher (Eunice) and Mel Brooks (Vlad).

HT3 is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, written by Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, with Michelle Murdocca producing and Sandler executive producing.

The 3D film opens July 13, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above. Here’s the just-released poster: