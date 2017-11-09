EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has finished its first trailer for the Scott Cooper-directed Hostiles, and you can watch it right here. The Western, which Allen acquired after its premiere at Telluride and Toronto, stars Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi.

It will be platformed December 22 in Los Angeles and New York, then expand on January 19.

The film reunites Cooper and Bale after their emotionally wrenching collaboration Out of the Furnace. Here, Bale stars as an Army captain who in 1892 is assigned to transport an old Indian enemy (Studi) back to his tribal home. Along the way he picks up Pike, who has lost her entire family to a vicious Indian attack.

There is hardness and hatred that has gotten the picture compared to the classic 1956 John Ford film The Searchers, which starred John Wayne.

Check out the trailer above.