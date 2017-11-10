Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has established a special task to force to look into allegations of sexual assault in the entertainment industry. Despite the growing number of allegations, however, no crimes have been referred for prosecution to the DA’s office by local law enforcement agencies.

“In response to the widespread allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I have established a task force of specially trained deputy district attorneys who are ready to evaluate these cases if any are referred to my office for criminal prosecution,” Lacey said in a statement. “I have assigned the group of veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.

“To date, we have not received any cases from law enforcement for possible criminal filing,” she continued. We are in communication with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments.”

The move, of course, comes amid a flood of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against a number of men in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Accusations have surfaced against such prominent figures Hollywood as Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, James Toback, Steven Seagal and Jefferey Tambor. Actor Terry Crews on Wednesday filed a crime report with the LAPD over an alleged sexual abuse incident at a Hollywood event last year.