Refresh for updates News of sexual harassment allegations against producer Brett Ratner seemed to come as no surprise to some in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times article, in which six women detail their claims against Ratner, “is what we’ve all been waiting for,” tweeted actress Asia Argento.

Then addressing Ratner directly, Argento (one of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers) added, “You’ve been f*cking busted.”

She then posted a string of tweets about Ratner (see them below), including photos of Ratner with Roman Polanski and Weinstein. “Weinstein himself crowned you king of the pits,” Argento wrote. “Looking forward to hearing your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes.”

Argento also called out Patty Jenkins, who presented Ratner with a Tree of Life award at Sunday’s Jewish National Fund dinner in Hollywood. The Wonder Woman director was filling in for actress Gal Gadot, who bowed out citing scheduling conflicts.

Hey, @PattyJenks, still feeling inspired after today's sexual harassment allegations on your buddy @BrettRetner? https://t.co/81h3VIUzKs — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017

The LA Times included a statement from Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” disputing the allegations. Singer’s statement reads, in part, “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

In response to today’s news, Argento and Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits took to Twitter. Anthony Bourdain, Argento’s boyfriend, colorfully called Ratner a “sebaceous bag of farts”:

Watching sebaceous bag of farts @BrettRatner called out gives me a warm, satisfying feeling. https://t.co/Iqorr9KpxU — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 1, 2017

Democrat Scott Dworkin, a contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joy, brought politics into the mix, tweeting a photo of Ratner with Donald Trump:

Here’s Donald Trump with fellow sex predator Brett Ratner pic.twitter.com/22txTDncRj — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 1, 2017

Here are other reactions, including Argento's tweets, along with those from Amber Tamblyn, Jessica Chastain, and more.

Brett Ratner has a 450 MILLION dollar deal at WB? A man who's reputation is that of a letcherous creep AT BEST. Plus, he makes shitty movies — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 1, 2017

I know a woman who was too scared to go on record for this story. I stand with them all. This is not easy to do. https://t.co/RoKbC7TRtE — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 1, 2017

He hired Cosby’s lawyer Martin Singer so at least he found representation that’s comfortable calling victims of sexual abuse liars. Shame. https://t.co/u8WCaRuSIi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 1, 2017

@nytimes #HarveyWeinsten is not the only major hollywood predator out there, that's for sure, I know first hand — Natasha Henstridge (@nathenstridge) October 13, 2017

Bad boy, bad boy whatcha gonna do when they come for you? @BrettRatner https://t.co/QqmrWQgXRO — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017

Weinstein himself crowned you king of the pigs, @BrettRatner. Looking forward to hear your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes. pic.twitter.com/rP6eJA87o1 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017

One more creep gets outed. Who’s next?

“Six women accuse filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct” https://t.co/B1y6sB9oXs — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) November 1, 2017