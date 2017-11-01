Refresh for updates News of sexual harassment allegations against producer Brett Ratner seemed to come as no surprise to some in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times article, in which six women detail their claims against Ratner, “is what we’ve all been waiting for,” tweeted actress Asia Argento.
Then addressing Ratner directly, Argento (one of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers) added, “You’ve been f*cking busted.”
She then posted a string of tweets about Ratner (see them below), including photos of Ratner with Roman Polanski and Weinstein. “Weinstein himself crowned you king of the pits,” Argento wrote. “Looking forward to hearing your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes.”
Argento also called out Patty Jenkins, who presented Ratner with a Tree of Life award at Sunday’s Jewish National Fund dinner in Hollywood. The Wonder Woman director was filling in for actress Gal Gadot, who bowed out citing scheduling conflicts.
The LA Times included a statement from Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” disputing the allegations. Singer’s statement reads, in part, “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”
In response to today’s news, Argento and Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits took to Twitter. Anthony Bourdain, Argento’s boyfriend, colorfully called Ratner a “sebaceous bag of farts”:
Democrat Scott Dworkin, a contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joy, brought politics into the mix, tweeting a photo of Ratner with Donald Trump:
Here are other reactions, including Argento’s tweets, along with those from Amber Tamblyn, Jessica Chastain, and more. Refresh for updates…