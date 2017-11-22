Hollywood took to Twitter to honor the death of The Partridge Family singer-actor David Cassidy who suffered from organ failure. Musicians and actors alike expressed their condolences and shared memories about the influence of the former teen heartthrob.
Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson said, “I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together.” Actor-musician Marie Osmond sent her condolences sharing images of covers from teen magazine in which he shared with her brothers.
Cassidy’s nephew, Jack, as well as Rick Springfield, Harry Connick Jr., Kevin Smith, and others also tweeted their thoughts and words of love. Read their tweets below.