Hollywood took to Twitter to honor the death of The Partridge Family singer-actor David Cassidy who suffered from organ failure. Musicians and actors alike expressed their condolences and shared memories about the influence of the former teen heartthrob.

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson said, “I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together.” Actor-musician Marie Osmond sent her condolences sharing images of covers from teen magazine in which he shared with her brothers.

Cassidy’s nephew, Jack, as well as Rick Springfield, Harry Connick Jr., Kevin Smith, and others also tweeted their thoughts and words of love. Read their tweets below.

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

Bye bye childhood RIP David Cassidy — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 22, 2017

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017

I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later: https://t.co/678DU7qTxh — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy. You were so sweet to me and you left us too soon. To me and millions of us you were forever young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3JcjvKiUIA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 22, 2017

Rest In Peace, David Cassidy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about #DavidCassidy Met him at a gig about 10 years ago and he was incredibly warm and gracious. RIP — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 22, 2017

One of my first TV crushes… #DavidCassidy has passed away. It’s terribly sad. My love goes out to his family…especially his brother Ryan, my friend. Love you. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 22, 2017

Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017