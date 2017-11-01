Holly Gordon to the newly created role of Chief Impact Officer at Participant Media, a company which very aggressively markets on social media. The position is a key post within the company and she will work to expand the company’s social impact strategy through global, multi-year campaigns that are driven by Participant’s content and powered by strategic partnerships. She will report to company CEO, David Linde.

“With social impact as a cornerstone of our business, we will benefit from Holly’s leadership in activating on our mandate to inspire action among a wide audience on timely initiatives,” said Linde in making the announcement. “Her impressive background in both film and social impact programs makes her the ideal fit to drive our distinctive mission.”

Before joining Participant, Gordon co-founded Girl Rising, a global campaign for girls’ education. Selected by Fast Company as a member of the League of Extraordinary Women and named by Newsweek/Daily Beast as one of 125 Women of Impact, Gordon is also an Executive Producer for the Girl Rising film at the center of the movement. Forbes Magazine named the Girl Rising campaign the #1 Most Dynamic Social Initiative of 2012.

Gordon also served as Director of Content for the Tribeca Film Festival. She came to Tribeca from ABC News, where she worked for 12 years as a producer and booker for the major news broadcasts.

Participant invests in social impact campaigns designed to build awareness, create community, spark action and accelerate positive change. The social impact team partners closely with non-profits, corporations, civic leaders, policy experts, philanthropists, and governments to deepen audience engagement around these stories and drive measurable results.

Most recently, Participant released An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to Al Gore’s critically acclaimed 2006 climate crisis documentary. The sequel’s social impact campaign is one of the company’s largest to date, encouraging NGOs, government and civic leaders, investors, students, and audiences globally to embrace a clean energy future.