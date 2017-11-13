EXCLUSIVE: Fox 21 and Hulu have teamed for a television series based on Hitman, the global best-selling video game from IO Interactive. A pilot script will be written by Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick action film series, who wrote the first film and scripted the third one that will be released in 2019.

Kolstad will be an executive producer along with Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon. The project will be overseen at Fox 21 by Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan and Kira Innes, and at Hulu by Jordan Helman. The hope is for Hitman to become a flagship series.

Hitman has sold more than 25 million copies since being launched in 2000. It centers on Agent 47, a meticulous and lethal assassin with a mysterious backstory. The character has been the subject of two films released by Fox — 2007’s Hitman and 2015’s Hitman: Agent 47 — and the intention here is to hew closely to the mythology of the perennially popular video game. The latest game is simply called Hitman, and it sold 7 million copies. Two more Hitman games are in development at IO Interactive.

Kolstad is represented at APA and Circle of Confusion.