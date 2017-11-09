The deliveries are about to resume. HBO said today that Season 2 of its pot comedy High Maintenance will premiere at 11 PM Friday, January 19.

HBO

Based on the web series, High Maintenance follows the adventures of The Guy (Ben Sinclair), a nameless, bike-rising pot deliveryman whose client base includes an eccentric group of characters with neuroses as diverse as the city. The series offers a glimpse into the daily routines of these New Yorkers — and the varying ways of and reasons for using marijuana.

Created by EPs/spouses Katja Blichfeld & Sinclair, the 10-episode Season 2 of High Maintenance also is exec produced by Russell Gregory. Producers are Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa, with Eric Slovin serving as consulting producer.

High Maintenance kicked off its six-episode first season on September 16, debuting new half-hours Fridays at 11 PM. Despite its berth outside of primetime and underscoring the current appetite for marijuana-themed shows, the first episode was among the top five assets on HBO’s digital platforms in its first week of availability. The audience for the September 23 second episode was up 6% compared with the premiere.