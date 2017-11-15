EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Group has acquired the feature film rights to Liz Moore’s award-winning second novel Heft and Max Nichols (Two Night Stand) has come aboard to direct the adaptation. Heft, which came out from W.W. Norton in 2012 and was longlisted for the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award.

Heft is about Arthur, a former academic who weighs 550 pounds and hasn’t left his rambling Brooklyn home in a decade. Twenty miles away, in Yonkers, seventeen-year-old Kel is navigating his life as the poor kid in a rich school and pins his hopes on what seems like a promising baseball career ― if he can untangle himself from his family drama. The link between this unlikely pair is Kel’s mother, Charlene, a former student of Arthur’s. After nearly two decades of silence, it is Charlene’s unexpected phone call to Arthur ― a plea for help ― that jostles them into action. Through Arthur and Kel’s own quirky and lovable voices, Heft tells the winning story of two improbable heroes whose sudden connection transforms both their lives.

Gotham’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson are producing.

Liz Moore is the author of the novels The Words of Every Song, Heft, and The Unseen World. Her novels have been included on year-end “Best of” lists by The New Yorker, the BBC, Publishers Weekly, Audible, and NPR, and have been published in translation in seven countries. The Unseen World was an ALA Notable Book of 2017.

A winner of Philadelphia’s Athenaeum Literary Award and the 2014 Rome Prize in Literature, Moore is Writer in Residence at the MFA program in Creative Writing at Temple University in Philadelphia, where she lives.

Moore is repped by Seth Fishman of The Gernert Company. Nichols is repped by CAA and Mosaic.