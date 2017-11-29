For more than a decade, Heather Graham kept quiet about an uncomfortable encounter with Harvey Weinstein in the early 2000s which the movie mogul implied she would have to have sex with him to get a movie role.

The actress, writer and director privately wrestled with the awkward series of conversations that included an invitation to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. She channeled some of her frustration writing and directing Half Magic, a raunchy comedy in which the female characters overcome roadblocks in their personal and professional lives.

At the time, Graham said she thought of the film as “my only recourse.”

Ashley Judd’s decision to go public with her allegations about Weinstein emboldened Graham to break her silence, she said during a Women in Film panel discussion Tuesday about sexual and gender abuse in the workplace.

“I was really inspired by the other women speaking out. I think there’s a shift in the culture,” Graham said. Where women once felt shame about being the target of such sexual overtures, “Now the shame is on the predator.”

Graham said she’s happy that men who exhibit “toxic behavior” are finally facing consequences.

“When this thing broke out, I was so excited,” Graham said. “I felt people were finally speaking their truths.”