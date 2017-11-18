A bank robbery dominated Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) last night but it was the CBS 50th state drama that secured the biggest haul on Friday, once again.

While down a tenth from last week’s season high, Five-O was the number #1 show last night among adults 18-49. The island series also matched lead-out Blue Bloods (0.9/4), which was also down a tenth, for the most watched show of the night with 9.11 million tuning in.

With MacGyver (0.9/4) even with its November 10 airing, the House of Moonves won the night overall with a 0.9/4 rating and a total audience of 8.47 million.

However, in many ways, the big winner on Friday had to be 20/20 (0.7/3) with its focus on a family dealing with a child’s rare facial condition. The ABC news mag surged 75% in the 18-49 demo and 67% in the news 25-54 demo to match a season highs. Among viewers, 20/20 went up 82% to 3.96 million to hit a season high.

Earlier in the Disney-owned net’s night an 8 PM Once Upon A Time (0.5/2) was the same as last week. A 9 PM OUAT (0.4/2) dipped a tenth from the November 10 Inhumans finale in the same slot.

With one of its best episodes of an already strong Season 2, Fox’s The Exorcist (0.4/2) was also even with last week. Getting a little hotter on an otherwise tepid night, lead-in Hell’s Kitchen simmered up a tenth. The CW’s Jane The Virgin (0.2/1) went down a tenth at 9 PM as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1) stayed the same at 8 PM.

Having stayed the same for the first three weeks of its Season 3 run, Blindspot (0.6/3) went down a tenth on Friday to what is a low. The rest of NBC’s night saw Dateline (0.9/3) remain unchanged from last week

And, again RIP Malcolm Young –rock god. Play some AC/DC in tribute today.