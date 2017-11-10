Hasbro has made bid to takeover toy aisle rival Mattel in a deal that would bring together the leading makers of entertainment-themed consumer products, from Disney princesses to DC super heroes.

The Wall Street Journal reported the talks, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Rhode Island-based Hasbro has bet heavily on Hollywood’s cache, striking licensing deals with Disney for popular princesses and Frozen merchandise. It struck a lucrative partnership Paramount Pictures to produce films inspired by popular toy lines.

The Transformers franchise, which has earned some $3.8 billion, and the G.I. JOE franchise, brought in some $675 million worldwide.

Hasbro’s strategy of using entertainment assets to fuel toy sales has paid off richly — the company’s market cap is $11.4 billion, more than twice that of El Segundo’s Mattel.