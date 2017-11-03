Yet another actress has come forward to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault — and law enforcement sources confirmed to Deadline that the NYPD is investigating the case and has been in contact with the DA’s office about it.

CBS News reports tonight that Paz de la Huerta, then a film actress who would go on to recur on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, said in a phone interview that the former Weinstein Company co-president raped her twice in late 2010.

She told CBS that Weinstein offered to give her a ride back to her apartment after a party in October 2010 because they lived in the same neighborhood. Weinstein insisted they have drinks, she said, and they would up in her apartment. She alleges that he then removed her dress and forced himself on her.

“He pushed me on the bed,” she said, “and it happened all very suddenly.”

De la Huerta told the news outlet that Weinstein began calling her after the incident and that she confronted him a month later at a Los Angeles hotel. Just before Christmas that year, she alleges, he showed up in the lobby of her apartment building. The actress claims they went up to her place and that he raped her a second time.

She told CBS that she had been drinking that night and was in no state to agree to having sex.

De la Huerta’s claims are just the latest in a torrent of accusations by dozens of women have gone public with lurid tales of sexual predation at the hands of Weinstein. Along with New York police, law enforcement in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the UK are looking into the alleged crimes.