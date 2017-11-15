As the NYPD, the LAPD, UK police and the Beverly Hills police investigate sexual assault complaints against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer and The Weinstein Company were today hit with a sexual battery and assault lawsuit by a new and anonymous accuser.

“Prior to the incidents involving Plaintiff, the Companies’ executives, officers, directors, managing agents, and employees had actual knowledge of Weinstein’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct with women,” says the seven claim jury seeking complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Gloria Allred for a Jane Doe who alleges two vile incidents with the now ex-TWC co-chair in 2015 and 2016. “ In particular, the Companies were aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power and the promise of procuring jobs to coerce and force actresses to engage in sexual acts with him,” the 13-page filing adds (read it here).

Allred tells Deadline that this accuser has not gone public and has not told her story before today’s filing. As well as claiming sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, and negligence, the wide ranging damages seeking complaint also wants an injunction from the courts that stop Weinstein and TWC from “engaging in similar conduct toward other women.”

In quite graphic detail of such conduct, today’s document explains how Weinstein dangled the prospect of a role on the now shuttered Marco Polo series to the actress, who he had known since 2011. In a manner now sickenly familiar from past allegation, Weinstein arranged a meeting at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills and masturbated in front of the woman, despite her negative response to the situation. “Despite her telling Weinstein ‘no,’ he proceeded to grip her wrist with one hand while using the other to masturbate in front of her until completion.”

Several months later, the complaint claims, the producer lured the actress back to the Montage “to celebrate her upcoming role in Marco Polo giving her the impression that she had been chosen for the part.” That 2016 meeting turned into a sexual assault that saw Weinstein penetrating the woman forcefully and against her will.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” said reps for Harvey Weinstein today. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” they added. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

With the defendants already facing several lawsuits on related terms, representatives for TWC did not respond to comment on this particular matter from Deadline.

More than 70 women have gone public with accusations of sexual harassment or sexual assault by Weinstein since The New York Times published its detailed exposé on the producer October 5.