A list of 91 actors, publicists, producers and financiers purportedly drawn up by Harvey Weinstein for his private investigators to target for information has been obtained by The Guardian, the U.K. news organization says.

In an article posted today, the newspaper’s Observer sister paper claims to have “gained access to a secret hitlist of almost 100 prominent individuals targeted by Harvey Weinstein in an extraordinary attempt to discover what they knew about sexual misconduct claims against him and whether they were intending to go public.”

The Guardian does not publish the list, apparently using only names of people that have already come forward, including Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Laura Madden, Sophie Dix, Annabella Sciorra and Katherine Kendall. The article does not explain how the list was obtained.

The list, says the Guardian, was compiled in early 2017, nine months before The New York Times published its October 5 Weinstein expose, confirming that Weinstein was aware of the Times’ investigation prior to publication. The roster “appears to corroborate claims that sexual misconduct allegations against the 65- year-old were an open secret throughout Hollywood.”

Another name included on the list, according to The Guardian, is a public relations professional, whose name (not disclosed in the article) was accompanied by a note reading “HW [Harvey Weinstein] in contact w/him. Friends w/Jodi Kantor”. (Kantor is one of the Times reporters who broke the Weinstein story).

Reports The Guardian: “Individuals named on the list were to be targeted by investigators who would covertly extract and accumulate information from those who might know of claims or who might come forward with allegations against the film producer. Feedback was then to be relayed to Weinstein and his lawyers.”

The Guardian says another name on the list is Zelda Perkins, a London-based production assistant for Miramax who resigned in 1998 after, she says, “enduring years of sexual harassment by her boss.” Perkins is one of at least 10 individuals listed who are based in London, while the majority, the paper says, live in New York, with others in Los Angeles.

Other former Weinstein employees listed are Lauren O’Connor, who documented a “toxic environment for women” in a a 2015 memo, and Kathy DeClesis, former assistant to Bob Weinstein who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing women.

Others on the list include individuals “working in acquisitions, marketing and distribution, along with producers, publicists and human resources staff, as well as actors. Forty-three men are named and 48 women.” Some of the names – including McGowan, Dix and Madden – have been highlighted in red, signaling a priority for investigators.

The list, says The Guardian, also includes the much-accused Brett Ratner, though no explanation for his making the roster are given.