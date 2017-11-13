The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts on Sunday said it has “officially rescinded” its offer of the AACTA International Fellowship to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Somewhat confusingly, the award was actually announced four years ago, but never presented after a planned event at the 2013 Canberra Film Festival which Weinstein was unable to attend. Per AACTA’s 2013 Year In Review publication, Weinstein was then due to receive it in 2014. Ultimately, the transfer of the prize never materialized.

AACTA has reportedly faced some criticism lately over its slowness to officially revoke the offer, and sought to clarify the situation on Sunday.

In its statement, AACTA said, “Recently it has been pointed out that as an organisation, we neglected to revoke a historic AACTA Award to Harvey Weinstein when his predatory behaviour was revealed last month… This award was, in fact, never actually presented — the event planned for the presentation was cancelled. However, our communications in 2013/14 did not make it clear that Weinstein no longer held the award and has rightly caused some confusion.” (See the full statement below.)

AACTA has not stated why in the intervening years, and before the recent barrage of sexual assault and harassment allegations, the award was not bestowed. Deadline has reached out for clarification.

The AACTA Awards were rebranded in 2012 as a continuum of the Australian Film Institute Awards which were established in 1958. They have increased overseas exposure with the annual AACTA International Awards Ceremony taking place in Los Angeles, typically at the start of each year.

Nominees for the 2017 competitive International Awards have not yet been announced, but AACTA’s homegrown movie and TV contenders were revealed in late October, possibly causing another Weinstein confusion. Leading the pack is Lion, the 2016 Garth Davis-directed drama produced by UK-Australia banner See-Saw Films. This is a film that The Weinstein Co acquired in a $12M 2014 Cannes deal, and which was championed by Harvey Weinstein throughout last awards season — it scored six Oscar nominations earlier this year, including Best Picture. But in the Cannes arrangement, TWC had taken world rights excluding Australia and New Zealand where Transmission released in January of this year.

Here’s AACTA’s full statement regarding the International Fellowship situation: