Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, has claimed via a Buzzfeed News column that he was once molested by Kevin Spacey while his own father was in the room.

The allegation marks the latest sexual harassment charges against Spacey, who has now been accused of improper actions by more than 10 men.

Harry Dreyfuss dated his Spacey assault to 2008, when he was 18 years old. His father was appearing in the play Complicit in London, which was directed by Spacey.

“It happened one night when the three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines. My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years,” he wrote. “Instead, I spent the next nine years telling people the story at parties for laughs.”

Harry Dreyfus added, “Kevin Spacey is a sexual predator. But I still never thought talking about it seriously was ever an option.”

Dreyfuss claimed Spacey put his hand on his thigh while all three discussed the script.

“It just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place,” Dreyfuss wrote. “He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions,” the actor said. “Besides, I thought, Surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there.”

When Dreyfuss tried to move to a different seat, Spacey followed him, continuing to fondle his thigh.

“I was unable to process what was happening: My dad and I were pretending to be lovers in a play while Kevin Spacey was trying to seduce me and all the while in real life I was a hapless, straight virgin who just wanted to become a famous actor,” he wrote. “I didn’t think there was anything I could do short of alerting my dad to what was happening. But I didn’t want to start a feud between them. I didn’t want the play to be threatened.”

Reality intruded when Spacey groped his crotch. Dreyfuss said the recent wave of sexual harassment stories in Hollywood finally made him come forward.

Buzzfeed broke the original accusation against Space by actor Anthony Rapp. Since that revelation, a wave of men have come forward with tales of alleged molestations by Spacey. The uproar from those revelations has cost Spacey his role on House of Cards and a role in the Netflix movie Gore.